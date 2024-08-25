CABINET has approved in principle, the introduction of the Cyber Security Bill of 2024 and the Cyber Crimes Bill of 2024. In a statement, Friday, Acting Chief Government Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu said the move was aimed at repealing the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 and separating the Cyber Security and Cyber-Crimes Act of 2021, into two separate bills. “Cabinet approved in principle, the introduction of the Cyber Security Bill, 2024 and The Cyber Crimes Bill, 2024, to repeal the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 and separate the Cyber Security and Cyber-Crimes Act of 2021, into two separate Bills namely, the Cyber Security Bill, 2024 and the Cyber Crimes Bill, 2024....



