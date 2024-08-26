THE Zambia Police Service has disclosed that a total of nine bodies have been recovered from a Chongwe gravel mine after it collapsed on Sunday, burying the individuals along with a tipper truck. On Sunday, police revealed that an unknown number of male loaders were feared dead after a gravel mine collapsed in Chongwe District. However, by Sunday evening, only eight bodies had been retrieved. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga explained that the search for the final missing body continued into the morning, and the body was successfully exhumed around 10:00 hours. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update on the tragic incident that occurred yesterday (Sunday) August 25, 2024, at approximately 11:00...



