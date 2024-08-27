ACK General Dealers proprietor Ackson Tembo has described his acquittal in the matter where he was jointly charged with former IDC Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba and five others with abuse of authority and attempting to export Mukula, as exciting. He, however, notes that appearing before court is not always easy as it causes mental stress, and that people will look at you differently. On Thursday, Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga acquitted Kaluba, Tembo and five others in a matter where they were facing 41 charges of abuse of authority and attempting to export Mukula. Magistrate Wishimanga said the state prosecution failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt. In an interview, Tembo said the court process wasn’t easy, and he...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.