HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has warned WhatsApp group administrators to curtail any illegal posts on their platforms because they’re liable for any wrongdoing. And Mwiimbu says former president Edgar Lungu is a violent man. Meanwhile, Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati says government is investing in advanced cyber security tools which will detect the spread of harmful information on social media. Speaking at a media briefing, Monday, Mwiimbu warned WhatsAPP group administrators to be more vigilant about what kind of information was shared on their platforms. “The government shall at all times take action to protect the cyber space. We shall continue to strengthen the law where necessary, [and ensure] enforcement, awareness campaigns and international cooperation...



