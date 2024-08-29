Contaminated mealie meal being disposed of during a destruction exercise by the Ministry of Information and Media in Chilanga on Friday 23rd August 2024- Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Zambia Compulsory Standard Agency (ZCSA) says all brands of mealie meal currently being supplied on the market are safe for human consumption. Last week, government disclosed that Pembe, Africa and Star Milling, among others, had tested positive for aflatoxins. Other brands that had tested positive included Farm Feed Super Dog Meal, Shabco Milling, Continental Milling, Girad Milling and Busu Milling. In a statement, Thursday, ZCSA Executive Director Gerald Chizinga said affected batches of mealie meal and dog food were identified and withdrawn from the market. “The Zambia Compulsory Standard Agency (ZCSA) wishes to assure all consumers and trading outlets that all the Mealie Meal brands currently being supplied on the market are safe for human consumption. ZCSA, which is...