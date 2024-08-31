THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has maintained the fuel pump prices for, Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene and Jet A-I for the month of September 2024. In a statement, Saturday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda said prices of petroleum products on the international market declined during the period under review. “During the period under review, the prices of petroleum products on the international market declined, while the Kwacha depreciated against the United States Dollar. The reduction in international oil prices was mainly attributed to production uncertainty by Organisation for the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This is attributed to unclear goal economic conditions and fluctuating oil demand forecasts, especially from major world consuming countries. Meanwhile, the depreciation of the Kwacha against the United...



