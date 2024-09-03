HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says government is designing a tracking system to monitor medicines and deter people from diverting them. And Dr Muchima has described the tendency of soliciting transfers and promotions by health workers as unethical. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Zimba District Commissioner Robson Mulamfwu, Monday, Dr Muchima said the ministry would soon sign an MOU to track medicines in order to prevent drug theft. “You talked about stealing medicines, I must mention that the ministry is designing a tracking method. Very soon there will be an MOU signed so that we can track the medicines. And also, we shall sensitise the public how to check whether the medicine is from the government, where...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.