THE Socialist Party says it is shocked that some people are claiming to be its members and resigning from the party. Yesterday, a letter that was widely circulated on social media indicated that nine Western Province officials had resigned from the party. According to the letter dated September 2, 2024, Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary (IPS) Moonga Mubita and District Information and Publicity Secretary Jonathan Malichil were among those that had decided to leave the party. “The provincial chairman socialist party, Western Province dear Sir, Madam REF: resignation letter Moonga Mubita and Jonathan Malichi. We write to address the above captioned subject matter to your office. We wish with due respect, to notify you that we have resigned from the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.