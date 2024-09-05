THE Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has announced the suspension of the scheduled October-November 2024 Professional Licensure Examinations (LEX) following a court order. HPCZ says the suspension follows the Kitwe High Court decision to grant an injunction in a case involving 14 medical graduates who challenged the Council’s mandate to administer LEX following the transposition of the February-March 2024 LEX results. The Council says the decision also affects all new medical graduates intending to be registered to practice in Zambia, as they will now have to wait for the final determination of the case. In a statement, HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Prof Fastone Goma indicated that the application process for LEX had also been halted. “The Health...



