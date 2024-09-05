HOME Affairs Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba says UKA must submit names of office bearers who do not have criminal charges if the organisation is to be successfully registered as a political party. Akafumba says at the moment, the United Kwacha Alliance is an illegal entity and does not exist under the law. Earlier in an interview, UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota said Akafumba needed to write a recommendation letter to the Registrar of Societies to approve UKA’s registration as a political party. “There’s a need for the home affairs permanent secretary to give a recommendation to the registrar of societies. So the one who was following up on that is the SG, but he was just involved in an accident. So...



