SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says he’s in talks with Russians over nuclear energy. And Dr M’membe says in terms of expanding power generation, PF performed better than UPND. Dr M’membe also says President Hakainde Hichilema only listens to himself and his inner demons. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Monday, Dr M’membe said SP didn’t have to wait until they formed government to find alternative solutions to the power crisis. “I can disclose that we are in talks with Russians over nuclear energy. It’s an option that we need to consider. We have to expand our forms of energy, these are issues that we are looking at, we are not in government to implement anything....



