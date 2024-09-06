HIGHER Education Authority Director General Professor Kazhila Chinsembu says the registration of new institutions of higher learning will now be strict. And Prof Chinsembu says there was weak enforcement especially from 2011 to 2021 with regards to the regulation of higher learning institutions. In an interview, Thursday, Prof Chinsembu said the Authority would also be stringent in applying the quality assurance measures to the accreditation of programmes. “So the problem that has been recognised is that there was a very weak regulatory framework in the higher education space. This has been recognized by the Eighth National Development Plan, that there was a weak regulatory framework. That is the reason why now our emphasis is to tighten regulation in the higher...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.