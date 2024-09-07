ABSA Bank Zambia has announced the death of a runner who participated in today’s Absa Marathon. In a statement, Saturday, the bank said the participant collapsed during the race and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “Absa Bank Zambia has learnt with deep sadness the unfortunate passing of one of our valued Absa colleagues who participated in the Absa Marathon today, Saturday, 7th September 2024, in Lusaka. The participant collapsed during the race and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where they tragically passed away upon arrival. Out of respect and privacy for the family, we are unable to confirm any further details at this time. While we are awaiting a full report on the incident...



