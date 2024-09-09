ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the utility company is addressing the issue of low electricity tariffs to make them cost reflective. Ncube was reacting to British High Commissioner to Zambia Sam Waldock, who reasoned that it was hard for people to invest in Zambia’s energy sector because the tariffs were not attractive. In an interview, Friday, Ncube said the utility company would consider adjusting the current tariffs if they were lagging at the end of the multi-year to arrive at a cost reflective price. “I think the comment by the high commissioner, and I will use an English word whose meaning I don’t know. With due respect, ERB has already approved a multi-year tariff adjustment on Zesco. So,...



