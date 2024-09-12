POLICE in Mpongwe on the Copperbelt have apprehended a witch doctor, popularly known as Doctor Sansakuwa, for various offences including assault, obtaining goods by false pretences and abduction. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba identified the suspect as Rasford Mwape, aged 42. He said the suspect had been conducting witch-finding and cleansing activities in St Anthony area of Senior Chief Ndubeni Chiefdom, where the offences were committed. “Mpongwe Police Station has apprehended Rasford Mwape popularly known as Doctor Sansakuwa, O/African Doctor of Chipese area aged 42 years of V/Nyondo, C/Nawaitwika, D/Nakonde, T/ Namwanga, who has been on police wanted list for various offences including Assault OABH, obtaining goods by false pretences and abduction. Brief facts of the matter...