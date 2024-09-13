Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga speaking to the media during the launch of the speed camera enforcement press briefing at the Road Transport and Safety Agency headquarters in Lusaka on Friday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested four Zimbabwean nationals in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the four were arrested while using a grey Toyota Mark X and upon conducting a search of the said vehicle, police discovered a number of items which included a set of number plates bearing registration number CAE 3495, drilling machine among other items. “Woodlands Police Station successfully apprehended four Zimbabwean nationals yesterday September 12, 2024 at 13:00 hours in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles. The suspects, identified as: (1) Prince Dube, male, aged 32, of Libala South, (2) George Chuma, male, aged 49, of Libala South, (3)...