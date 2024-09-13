POLICE in Lusaka have arrested four Zimbabwean nationals in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the four were arrested while using a grey Toyota Mark X and upon conducting a search of the said vehicle, police discovered a number of items which included a set of number plates bearing registration number CAE 3495, drilling machine among other items. “Woodlands Police Station successfully apprehended four Zimbabwean nationals yesterday September 12, 2024 at 13:00 hours in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles. The suspects, identified as: (1) Prince Dube, male, aged 32, of Libala South, (2) George Chuma, male, aged 49, of Libala South, (3)...