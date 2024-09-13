HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says government decided to dissolve the ZAMMSA Board because of the gaps they noticed, adding that they want an effective board. After the dissolution of the ZAMMSA Board, former Board Chairperson Dr Anna Chifungula said on Wednesday that she had been planning to step down because there was too much interference from the ministry. However, speaking when a US Embassy delegation paid a courtesy call on him, Thursday, Muchima said government needed a board at ZAMMSA that could discharge the roadmap effectively, as they were using taxpayer money. “When we talk about governance and accountability, that’s why today the ZAMMSA Board has been dissolved because of some gaps which we have noticed. Often, governance demands accountability,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.