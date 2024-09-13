ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote has refuted claims by PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda that the Kariba Dam has been shut down. Chikote has admitted that this is the worst load-shedding period ever, but insists that it is because of the drought which has badly hit the country. In an interview, Thursday, Chikote said government wouldn’t shut down Kariba Dam without informing people. “Kariba Dam has not been shut, all we are doing is managing the water that we have. These are some of the things, when people go to Kariba they see water flowing they think that’s the water we are talking about. There’s water which can generate power. This government cannot just sink so low to just quickly...



