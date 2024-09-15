MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says President Hakainde Hichilema did not insinuate that he wanted to change the Constitution to perpetuate his stay in office. Speaking when he officially opened the Fourth Session of the 13th National Assembly, Friday, President Hichilema said some lacunas in the Constitution could lead the country to a situation where it could have no general election for eight or nine years. President Hichilema’s remarks have been received with some sharp criticism from stakeholders, among them former president Edgar Lungu who said the Head of State’s ignorance on the Constitution had the potential to set the country on fire. “It is said that ignorance of the law is no defence and that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.