MENTAL Health Specialist Dr Naeem Dalal says load-shedding is causing acute stress disorder among citizens as they are constantly overwhelmed and irritable most of the time. Zesco announced that as of September 1, 2024, it would supply power to residential customers for only three hours per day on a rotational basis. However, the utility company has failed to meet this schedule in many areas, leaving some without electricity for two or more days. Once power is restored, it lasts for just three hours or less, causing frustration among many citizens. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s breakfast show, Tuesday, Dr Dalal addressed the frustrations among citizens, noting that there was a link between load-shedding and mental well-being. “Mental health...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.