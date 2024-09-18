THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has not been compromised due to the absence of a board. Several stakeholders, among them former Transparency International Zambia chapter president Sampa Kalungu and Kanchibiya PF MP Sunday Chanda recently urged President Hakainde Hichilema to expedite the appointment of a new ACC board, saying there’s currently a governance gap at the commission. However, in a statement, Tuesday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said the autonomy of the commission was not dependent on the appointment of a board. He said the commission had continued to discharge its mandate professionally and with the tenacity it deserves. “The Anti-Corruption Commission would like to clarify that the autonomy of the Commission is not dependent on the...