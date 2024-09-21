ZICTA has noted that the increasing hours of load shedding have reduced the usage of mobile phones, thereby reducing the demand for ICT services. In its ICT Sector 2024 Mid-Year Market Report, the Authority noted that load shedding was expected to persist in the second half of 2024, and this would result in increased operational costs and could negatively impact service quality. “A sectorial policy and regulatory review undertaken at the end of June 2024 through extensive consultations with operators in the ICT and postal sectors revealed the following challenges in the sector: a) Deterioration in the Macroeconomic Environment: Operators continued to highlight the challenges associated with the prevailing macro-economic environment. Notably, the depreciation of the local currency, rising inflation...



