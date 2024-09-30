FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has advised law enforcement agencies to take their time investigating before arresting suspects, so that they have strong cases when they go to court. And Lusambo says he will seek God’s guidance on his next step following his acquittal in the case of attempting to interfere with witnesses. On Thursday, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court acquitted Lusambo in a matter where he was charged with three counts of attempting to interfere with witnesses. However, the Anti-Corruption Commission has vowed to appeal the acquittal. In an interview, Friday, Lusambo said the Anti-Corruption Commission should not attach emotions and politics as they execute their mandate. “Generally, I want to advise our colleagues in the investigative wings that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here