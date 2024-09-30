THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it is set to appeal the acquittal of former Home Affairs minister Steven Kampyongo and former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo. On Thursday, Lusambo was acquitted of three counts of attempting to interfere with witnesses namely Cosmas Kapula Chalusa, Ernest Sumani, and Mundia Mataa from testifying in a corruption case between February 1 and April 30, 2022, in Lusaka. On Friday, Kampyongo was acquitted of corruption charges but his relief was overshadowed by the conviction of his wife, Wanziya Chirwa. In a statement, Sunday, ACC Head Corporate Communication Timothy Moono said the commission was shocked and dissatisfaction with the decision of the court in the two cases. “The Anti-Corruption Commission is set to appeal the acquittal...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here