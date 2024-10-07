CATHOLIC Priest Right Reverend Bishop Patrick Chisanga has urged the church to find initiatives to reconcile President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor Edgar Lungu. Bishop Chisanga says reconciliation does not mean accepting whatever someone says but rather, respecting their opinion. Speaking during the annual feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi in Mansa, Sunday, Bishop Chisanga said Zambians must learn to respect divergent views, adding that people governing the country today would not be the last ones to rule. “There are people governing us today, there were people governing us yesterday, others the other day, they will not be the last ones. We should learn to respect each other as Zambians and to respect people’s views that are different from...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here