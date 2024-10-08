THE Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) says it conducted wide stakeholder consultations before enacting the new law that prohibits employers from hiring anyone whose qualifications have not been verified by the Authority. ZAQA Director General Mercy Ngoma has also expressed surprise over concerns raised by private industry players, noting that it was stakeholders themselves who requested that the law should be extended to the private sector, as the initial one only covered the public sector. Ngoma adds that only government can decide to withdraw the law, as ZAQA is only the implementing agency. On Thursday, the Tourism Council of Zambia called for the repeal of the new ZAQA regulation. When asked in an interview if the authority had conducted enough stakeholder...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here