POLICE in Lusaka have detained a 19-year-old and her 20-year-old boyfriend, a student at Chalimbana University, for faking an abduction. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Tumiya Nachivula, 19, was reported missing by her elder sister and was believed to have been abducted. He said Nachivula, however, returned to her father’s residence and was taken to the police, but upon questioning, it was discovered that she had willingly left to stay with her boyfriend, Joel Saili. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of a recent development regarding the alleged abduction of Tumiya Nachivula, aged 19, as reported at Chilenje Police Station on October 5, 2024 by her elder sister, Monica Makasa. Ms...



