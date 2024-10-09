Minister of Justice Princess Kasune with young Parliamentarians Susy Thomas (l), Elijah Jere and David Thole (r) after the official launch of the 2024 Child Justice week at Mulungushi Conference Center in Lusaka on Tuesday 8th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says many children in Zambia still face vulnerabilities which hinder their full enjoyment of rights. And Acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda says government and all stakeholders must save the Judiciary from public scorn which flowed from the Judiciary’s failure to secure total implementation of the children’s code. Speaking during the launch of Child Justice Week, Tuesday, Kasune said government ought to acknowledge the challenges which still persisted. “As we celebrate these achievements, among others, we must acknowledge the challenges that still persist. Many children in Zambia still face vulnerabilities that hinder their full enjoyment of rights. It is our collective responsibility to address these issues head-on. This week serves as a multisectoral platform for us to...