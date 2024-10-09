PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilems says government wants to learn how Saudi Arabia achieved what it achieved before oil and gas. Speaking when a delegation from Saudi Arabia paid a courtesy call on him, Tuesday, President Hichilema observed that that country’s growth trajectory was admirable. “Part of our delight in seeing you is that we’ve had these visitations, these interactions. His Excellency knows we’ve had a couple of meetings, the King has sent one or two envoys here in the past since we came into public office. But the physical presence here, and your team really makes us feel warm that I think we have now been able to sort of get to understand each other slightly better and that we can...



