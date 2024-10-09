ZAMBIA Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele says the army is remorseful over the recent incident where recruits from Taung Up Barracks engaged in acts of violence against civilians in Mufulira. The Army Commander, however, says their investigations have revealed that the incident is not as bad as was reported on social media. On Saturday, some Zambia Army recruits engaged in acts of violence against civilians in Mufulira after one of them was attacked by a group of taxi drivers in the central business district. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, Tuesday, Lt Gen Zyeele said investigations into the matter revealed that only 12 recruits were involved in the confrontation with residents. “First of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here