IF the court made a mistake to allow former president Edgar Lungu to stand in 2021, that mistake should be corrected, says UPND Director General for Media under the Presidential Support Programme, Frank Bwalya. On Monday, PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda said if the country made a mistake by allowing Lungu on the ballot in 2021, then so be it, the same mistake should be made again in 2026. In an interview, Tuesday, Bwalya argued that mistakes should be corrected. “Human beings look upon repeating a mistake as making real mistake. In other words, when people make a mistake, they are excused and it is easy to forgive them but when they repeat a mistake then the temptation is there...



