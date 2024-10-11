STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema has always been open to dialogue with all citizens, including his dear brother former president Edgar Lungu. However, Hamasaka says President Hichilema has emphasised that he has no involvement in PF’s internal conflicts, adding that he finds the conditions set by Lungu for dialogue contemptuous and preposterous. On Wednesday, Lungu said he was willing to dialogue with President Hichilema if he stopped funding the two PF factions, in apparent reference to the Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga factions. In a letter dated September 20, 2024, addressed to the Oasis Forum, Lungu said President Hichilema should also restore the PF’s records at the Registrar of Societies to reflect the leadership...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here