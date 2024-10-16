STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema has no power to decide who he can or cannot go up against him in an election because it is the law which spells out candidate qualifications. Recently, PF vice-president Given Lubinda said President Hichilema was scared because of former president Edgar Lungu’s popularity and was using surrogates to challenge his eligibility. But commenting on this in an interview, Friday, Hamasaka said the new dawn administration had no time for such games as they were focussing on restoring the country’s economy. He argued that matters of who qualified to stand in any election were clearly spelt out by the law. “President Hakainde Hichilema is pre-occupied running the country and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here