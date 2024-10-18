ZESCO says the power outage that occurred at Trans-African Christian University in Kitwe during a programme officiated by President Hakainde Hichilema was caused by a fault on the power line connected to the venue. The Corporation has since apologised to President Hichilema, government and all affected customers for the inconvenience and embarrassment caused by the unplanned power supply interruption. On Thursday, President Hichilema experienced the power crisis firsthand when power briefly cut at the Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Kitwe, where he was officiating the launch of the Trans-Africa Christian University remodeling project. Although the power cut lasted only a few seconds, the incident left most attendees shocked and caused panic among his security detail. In a statement, Friday, Zesco spokesperson...



