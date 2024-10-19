THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended five truck drivers involved in trafficking suspected Benylin with Codeine and high-grade cannabis concealed within their cargo of mealie meal bags. In a statement, Saturday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the five were apprehended during a routine inspection conducted in Kazungula. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended five (5) truck drivers involved in trafficking illegal substances during a routine inspection conducted in Kazungula. The drivers, travelling from South Africa to Zambia, were found in possession of large quantities of high-grade cannabis and bottles of Benylin with Codeine, cleverly concealed within their cargo of mealie meal bags. Following thorough investigations, the suspects were identified as follows: Andrew Simwimba, male aged 30,...



