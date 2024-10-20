KONKOLA Copper Mines Plc (KCM) has announced a fatal mine accident at the New East Mill operation which occurred around midday on Saturday involving its permanent employee, Lawrence Ndalama. According to a statement issued by the KCM Corporate Affairs Department, investigations have commenced to ascertain the circumstances of the accident. “Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) regrets to announce a fatal mine accident at the New East Mill operation, which occurred on Saturday, 19th October 2024 around mid-day. The accident involved a KCM permanent employee Mr Lawrence Ndalama, who was pronounced dead at the Nchanga South Mine Hospital. Investigations have commenced to ascertain the circumstances of the accident. KCM has informed the next of kin and regulatory authorities about the fatality....



