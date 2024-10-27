FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele has described Zambia’s first president Dr Kenneth Kaunda as a self-leader who prioritised the nation. According to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mupango Mwanza, Kavindele said this during the commemoration of Zambia’s independence anniversary in Addis Ababa. Kavindele, who was President Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Envoy, said Dr Kaunda was committed to unity, peace and stability. “Former Vice President Mr. Enock Kavindele has described Zambia’s first President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, as a selfless leader who prioritised the nation above all else. During the commemoration of Zambia’s Independence anniversary in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Hon. Kavindele emphasised that Dr. Kaunda’s commitment to unity, peace, and stability exemplified his...



