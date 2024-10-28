MMD president Nevers Mumba says government must adopt a vigorous system of appointing diplomats to foreign missions, advising that cadres must not be given such roles because they risk compromising the country’s image. Last week Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema said there’s a checklist of ambassadors and high commissioners who would be recalled because of behavioural misconduct. The Head of State said he received a report of a diplomat who had to be dragged to his car after a party and it was embarrassing. Commenting on this in an interview, Mumba said a lot of time must be spent on character evaluation before appointing anyone as a diplomat. “Government must find a system of appointing these people that represent us in...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here