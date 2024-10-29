ARCHBISHOP Alick Banda says late president Michael Chilufya Sata refused to be part of the privatisation process when his peers were enriching themselves. And according to the Lusaka Archdiocese Media Manager Diana Chipepo, police yesterday sealed off the Cathedral of the Child Jesus and denied Archbishop Banda, alongside other congregants, entry for close to two hours. The Lusaka Archdiocese has lamented that there is a coordinated violation of human rights by the police, who have been turned into an extension of the ruling UPND. While waiting to be granted entry to the church, Archbishop Banda led some congregants in a morning devotion as police looked on. Sometime later, the police left the premises while Archbishop Banda was still conducting devotion....



