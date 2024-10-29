PRINCE Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says Zambia doesn’t have an independent judiciary or legislature because the executive is running these arms of government. And Akashambatwa says Zambians have been taught how to change governments, but not how to change to a better one. Speaking on Diamond TV, Sunday, Akashambatwa said there was an agenda to centralise power and to make the ruling party have authority over everything. “There’s been a fear, an undemocratic objective to monopolise and centralise power. In fact, to personalise people and to make the ruling party the sole national authority over everything, including disempowering traditional authorities. So any institution that could possibly be autonomous has been undermined. That’s why in Zambia we don’t even have an independent...



