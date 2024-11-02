LIVINGSTONE District Director of Health Dr Malungwe Kalaluka recently came under fire for absconding a full council meeting. During the meeting held on Wednesday, Shungu ward councillor Samson Kandala said the Director of Health does not consider the council, hence no representation from her office in the full council meeting. “The absence of the director of health is insubordination. Is it a coincidence that all the time when we want her she is out? You can’t tell us that her office has no competent officer to represent her,” Kandala said. Simatobolo ward councillor Isaac Chitenta said, “At one meeting, she said she is not aware that there is a maternity and clinic being built.” Libuyu ward councillor Isaac Lichaha also...



