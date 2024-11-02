POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 25 Lusaka Business and Technical College students for protesting against a prolonged power outage at their institution. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the students conducted their protest at Kabwata Zesco Sub Centre, blocking Burma Road and throwing stones. In a statement, Saturday, Hamoonga disclosed that all the detained individuals have since been released after receiving severe warnings regarding their conduct. “Kabwata Police Station received a report today, November 2, 2024, at around 04:30 hours indicating that students from Lusaka Business and Technical College were protesting at the Kabwata Zesco Sub Centre due to a prolonged power outage at their institution. Upon receiving the report, officers immediately proceeded to the scene, where they found students gathered...

