Immigration officers demonstrating duty combat during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Immigration officers demonstrating duty combat during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 25 Lusaka Business and Technical College students for protesting against a prolonged power outage at their institution. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the students conducted their protest at Kabwata Zesco Sub Centre, blocking Burma Road and throwing stones. In a statement, Saturday, Hamoonga disclosed that all the detained individuals have since been released after receiving severe warnings regarding their conduct. “Kabwata Police Station received a report today, November 2, 2024, at around 04:30 hours indicating that students from Lusaka Business and Technical College were protesting at the Kabwata Zesco Sub Centre due to a prolonged power outage at their institution. Upon receiving the report, officers immediately proceeded to the scene, where they found students gathered...