MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says his party has resolved to help the UPND-led government come out of the quagmire it has fallen into by providing ideas on various subjects. Mundubile says UPND ministers have remained arrogant and boastful, yet nothing is happening on the ground. Speaking during a media briefing, Friday, Mundubile said the PF had agreed to help the UPND because even a child on the streets could see that it had failed. “We have agreed within ourselves that in Bemba we say, tabapanta uwawa (you can’t keep kicking someone who has fallen). The UPND government has fallen for how long? Can we continue kicking them? So what we have decided now is to be giving them ideas...



