PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says President Hakainde Hichilema is being lied to because lies emanate from him. And United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) National Youth Chairman, Thomas Sipalo, says it is time President Hichilema sides with the people and not a few that lie to him. On Saturday, President Hichilema revealed that he was attending traditional ceremonies to hear people’s problems directly because he was lied to in Lusaka, adding that, “they can tell you things that are not there”. Commenting on the Head of State’s remarks in a recent interview, Nakacinda said people would continue lying to President Hichilema just as he had continued to lie to Zambians. “What he is complaining about, he has brought it upon...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here