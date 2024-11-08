MINISTER of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu has declared that the UPND will get 70 percent of the votes in the 2026 general elections. Nzovu adds that UPND’s victory in the Lukanga ward by-election in Kabwe district is an indication that the people of Central Province still have confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. The UPND won the Lukanga ward by-election in Kabwe district, with the party receiving 395 votes. In an interview, Tuesday, Nzovu said UPND would get 70 percent of the votes in 2026 because opposition political parties were not working. “Now, everyone is free to campaign anywhere, and the UPND and PF message is being heard in all parts of the country right now. So, we...



