FORMER foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema has deployed party cadres, his relatives and friends in the foreign service, which is why issues of misconduct have risen. And Kalaba says the country is not receiving any direct foreign investment as a result of the embassies established outside due to the quality of diplomats. Last Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe said there were human resource concerns with some diplomats deployed in foreign missions, noting that steps were being taken to ensure that they were either trained or redeployed. Last month, President Hakainde Hichilema also raised concerns regarding the country’s diplomats, revealing that there was a checklist of ambassadors and high commissioners who would be recalled because of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here