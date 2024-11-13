GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha says most people complaining about the economic hardships are those who were used to receiving handouts, arguing that those who work hard understand the current situation. And Mposha says the UPND found a lot of problems, and it’s not possible to fix them within five years. In an interview, Mposha encouraged people to find activities to earn a living, insisting that even if mealie meal was reduced to K15, there would still be people complaining that it was expensive. “Anybody that has been working hard is finding what’s happening okay. All we need to do is to stabilise the economy and everybody who has a job, those who want to get a job...



