SECOND Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo on Wednesday stopped Lumezi MP Munir Zulu from debating when he mentioned “premature ejaculation” in his argument. This was during the debates on a motion to formulate an ecological based agriculture policy which was moved by Chilubi PF MP Mulenga Fube. Whilst debating the motion, Zulu urged MPs to stop making submissions based on ‘premature ejaculation’. “I think the motion is quite explicit, it says to formulate agro ecological based agriculture policy. Mr Speaker I have listened to many submissions being made by colleagues from your right hand side and they are not being sincere to the Zambian people. Mr Speaker it’s a fact that the rainfall pattern has unfortunately favoured...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here