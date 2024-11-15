A FIRE broke out yesterday at Yoyo Foods in Lusaka’s Heavy Industrial area under unclear circumstances. In a statement, Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said investigations were underway to determine the cause and full impact of the fire. He said the fire incident was reported at Matero Police Station by Rohit Kumar, Chief Accountant at Yoyo Foods Zambia Limited. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm a fire incident reported at Matero police station today, November 14, 2024, at around 13:00 hours. The report was made by Mr. Rohit Kumar, aged 37, a resident of Plot Number 5242, Umuzilikazi Road in the Heavy Industrial Area, and Chief Accountant at Yoyo Foods Zambia Limited. Mr. Kumar reported that a...



