SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says Citizen First president Harry Kalaba is power hungry, hence he dreams of becoming UKA president. On Saturday, Kalaba said the recent by-election results in Iyaya and Dilika Wards were a testament to the fact that his party, under the umbrella of UKA, had made significant strides in winning the hearts of Zambians. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Nkandu said he would not be surprised if Kalaba dreamt that there was a growing confidence by the majority Zambians to support him. “First and foremost, I just want to say that indeed dreams are very free. You know ba Kalaba has been a dreamer since he formed that party. He was dreaming that he will...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here